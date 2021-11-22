Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

CRBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

