Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 383,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $46,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 270,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.77 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

