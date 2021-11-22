Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,049,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLM traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $13.59. 53,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,692. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

