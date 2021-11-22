Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,049,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CLM traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $13.59. 53,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,692. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.