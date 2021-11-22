Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. 48,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,379,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.08.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.