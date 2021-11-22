Cowen Downgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.57.

Shares of ZEN opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

