CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

