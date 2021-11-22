Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.