Credit Suisse AG Has $1.26 Million Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

