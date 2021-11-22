Credit Suisse AG Has $1.28 Million Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

NYSE BSIG opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

