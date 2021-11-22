Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 157.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEF opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

