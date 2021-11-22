Credit Suisse AG Sells 48,492 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,492 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $57.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

