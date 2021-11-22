Credit Suisse AG Sells 50 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Alexander’s worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alexander’s by 865.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALX opened at $267.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.00. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.00 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

