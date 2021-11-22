Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.00.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.