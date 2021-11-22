CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th.

CRH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. CRH has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

