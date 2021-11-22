Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.69

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 35014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

