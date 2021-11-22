Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.69

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 35014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
