Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.69

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 35014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 112,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

