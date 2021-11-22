Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $1,335,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

