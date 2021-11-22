CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $114.05 on Monday. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

