Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

