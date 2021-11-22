Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TA opened at $55.41 on Monday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $807.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

