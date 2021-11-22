Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 43,684 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,684 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

