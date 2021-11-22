Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,075 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $178.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,624.49 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

