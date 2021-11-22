CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $17.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 891,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,194. The stock has a market cap of $413.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

