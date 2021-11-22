Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Up to $18.09

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $19.09. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 2,730 shares traded.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $20,823,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

