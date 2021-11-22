CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $851,436.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.66 or 0.00370409 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,621.25 or 0.99211652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00057539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.