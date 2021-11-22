Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its target price lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.