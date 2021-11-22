Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,754.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $700,907.81 and $11,754.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.84 or 0.07267310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,464.90 or 1.00343933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 886,793 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

