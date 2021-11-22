David A. Ramsay Purchases 60,200 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SVRA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. 19,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,368. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

