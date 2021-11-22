Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $497.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

