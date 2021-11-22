Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $350.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

