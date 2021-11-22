Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of DH opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

