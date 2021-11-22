Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.96. Denbury posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

DEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 43.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 45.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 145,536 shares in the last quarter.

DEN traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $81.11. 24,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

