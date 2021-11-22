Desjardins Boosts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to C$9.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:IVREF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

