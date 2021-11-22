Desjardins Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$105.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on L. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$99.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$91.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.6905796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.