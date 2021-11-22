Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $780.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $780.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.06. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Intuit by 14.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

