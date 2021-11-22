Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€6.40” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.70 ($7.61) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

