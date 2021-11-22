Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.25 ($26.42).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.48 ($18.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.41. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

