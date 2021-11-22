Devery (EVE) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Devery has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $266,389.95 and $9,924.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00227129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

