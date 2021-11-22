DIA Price Reaches $1.79 on Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, DIA has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $101.14 million and $11.48 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00227599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086129 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

