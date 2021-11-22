Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.15.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 39,267.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 284,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 161,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.