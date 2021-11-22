Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

DLR stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.18. 947,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,585. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

