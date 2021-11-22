Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.20 or 0.00068351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $2.93 million and $6,235.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00227913 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,633 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.