Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.05

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.05 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,496 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 96.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

