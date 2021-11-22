Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $267.10

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 267.10 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 268.30 ($3.51), with a volume of 1073238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.60 ($3.54).

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 396 ($5.17) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.65. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

