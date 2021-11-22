Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Decreased by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,330 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 7.5% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.23% of Dominion Energy worth $134,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

