Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 760,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE DCI opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.