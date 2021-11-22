Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $15.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

