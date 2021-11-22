DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

SMDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

SMDS stock opened at GBX 385.20 ($5.03) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The company has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 320.61 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09).

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

