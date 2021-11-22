Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

