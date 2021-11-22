Dycom Industries (DY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dycom Industries stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.